Kathy Lynn Purkey, 63, of Dellslow formerly of Fairmont passed away at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on June 12, 1958 the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Thelma L. Puccio Johnson. She worked for over 20 years as a Sterile Processing Technician at Monongalia General Hospital. She was an avid church goer and attended several local churches. She played the piano and liked listening to Christian Radio. She was known for her conversations with family and friends. Her greatest love w as spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by two loving children Jonathan Purkey and his wife Ashley of Fairmont and Brandy Richards and her husband Joshua of Stonewood; two grandchildren Kreyah Lynn Purkey and Trinity Richards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Michael Johnson. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored handling her arrangements. A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

