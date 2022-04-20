Advertisement

Kathy Lynn Purkey

Kathy Lynn Purkey
Kathy Lynn Purkey(Kathy Lynn Purkey)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kathy Lynn Purkey, 63, of Dellslow formerly of Fairmont passed away at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.  She was born in Fairmont on June 12, 1958 the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Thelma L. Puccio Johnson. She worked for over 20 years as a Sterile Processing Technician at Monongalia General Hospital.  She was an avid church goer and attended several local churches.  She played the piano and liked listening to Christian Radio.  She was known for her conversations with family and friends.  Her greatest love w as spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.   She is survived by two loving children Jonathan Purkey and his wife Ashley of Fairmont and Brandy Richards and her husband Joshua of Stonewood; two grandchildren Kreyah Lynn Purkey and Trinity Richards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Michael Johnson. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated.  Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored handling her arrangements.  A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
An Elkins, W.Va., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA)...
Elkins man arrested after TSA catches him with loaded gun at airport
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his...
Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law

Latest News

Shirley Ann Stansberry Parker
Shirley Ann Stansberry Parker
Betty Louise Reynolds
Betty Louise Reynolds
Dorothy “Jean” Quinones
Dorothy “Jean” Quinones
Elinor Mae Ward Brown Cayton
Elinor Mae Ward Brown Cayton