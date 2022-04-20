Advertisement

Masks no longer required on WVU’s PRT

(Courtesy: WVU)
(Courtesy: WVU)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beginning on Wednesday, passengers of WVU’s Personal Rapid Transit will no longer be required to wear masks.

According to a Tweet, this is pending any additional guidance after a federal court ruling earlier this week.

The lift of the mask requirement applies to WVU’s PRT and buses.

The Tweet says that while masks are now optional on the PRT and buses, “masks are still welcome to help prevent COVID-19.”

