Mylan Park to add sports complex to Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new sports complex is coming to our area.

The Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan park will be adding a sports complex to their facility.

It’s been a focus to bring sports activities to the park.

The complex will have everything from volleyball to basketball to pickleball.

Executive Director Terri Howes says this will bring in many people to the complex including from across the country.

“This addition will focus on tournaments. Providing opportunities for the local community as well as up and down the east coast,” said Howes

The complex will have the capability for 5 basketball and volleyball courts, or 13 pickleball courts.

The space will also be used for instruction, open recreation and camps.

Howes says people should be excited about the state-of-the-art complex.

“When you walk into this facility the first thing we want is the wow factor. There is really nothing like this with this open space and the capability of separating courts and the opportunity to do multiple activities at the same time,” said Howes

Howes says anyone can use the facility.

“This facility will provide the community an opportunity to come out whether it be in a league, to learn, clinics or as a family,” said Howes.

Howes says she’s grateful to the many people who have donated to make the facility possible.

“We are very fortunate to have philanthropist in our area and people with vision and supporters. Primarily the Hazel Ruby McQuain charitable trust that has provided this opportunity,” said Howes.

A free viewing to the public will be available on may 24th and 25th.

The sports complex will officially open on June 1st.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.