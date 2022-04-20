Advertisement

Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News only that they were called for a “complaint” but provided no other details.

Authorities executed search warrants at the building several weeks ago.

There is an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by town officials.

So far, authorities say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

