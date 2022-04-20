One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person died in a crash on Route 20 Wednesday morning in Upshur County.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 20 near the intersection of Shumaker Road shortly after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on scene and say a dump truck lost control and collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota was traveling northbound while the International was traveling southbound, authorities said.

According to officers, fire units on the scene used the jaws of life to extricate both drivers.

Officials said the driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The names of the individuals that were involved will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, officers said.

The Public Service Commission Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is also investigating the accident.

The Buckhannon Fire Department, the Washington District Fire Department, the Upshur County EMS, and the Department of Highways also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.