Philip Barbour softball in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour softball is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history.

The Colts are riding on the heels of a 6-5 victory over Lincoln, the first loss of the season for the Cougars.

The seniors on the team have never made it past sectionals in the postseason, but this could be their year to leave their mark in the Philip Barbour history books.

“My biggest hope coming into this year is to make it to states this year,” senior Sara Simon said. “I think we have the team to do it.”

This season has been a pivotal one, to say the least, and has increased chatter surrounding the program.

“Everybody’s always like, Philip Barbour softball? Man, they’re not good,” senior Lilley Criss said. “Then this year everybody’s like man, Philip Barbour softball, yeah I’ve heard of them.”

Hard work, leadership and a little bit of fun has gotten the team to where they are right now, according to head coach Rob Simon.

“When they put it all together, they play some good softball,” Coach Simon said. “They never complain about practice. They would stay here and hit balls all night as long as we kept throwing them to them, and that’s what you really like to see as a coach.”

Sitting at 14-2, the Colts are having one of the best years they’ve ever seen.

“It’s crazy, all these girls working together to help us achieve a real common goal that we all want to get to states,” senior Hailee Poling said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, but just having the record we do right now, beating one of our biggest rivals from last year, it’s all been a great experience.”

