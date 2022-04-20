Upshur County school welcomes new therapy dog

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School in Upshur County welcomed a new four-legged friend into their school on Wednesday.

The school hosted a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program.

The dog introduced at today’s event is named Foster. He is a Golden Labradoodle.

“Today is a special day because when you meet Foster, it’s like you’re meeting a new classmate at your school. He is going to be your friend. He is someone who you can talk to and you can tell him anything,” said First Lady Cathy Justice, who spoke at the event remotely. “I am just so excited for you all.”

First announced in March, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments.

They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers.

Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.

Following today’s ceremony, students and staff had the chance to meet and play with Foster.

More dogs will be placed in other CIS schools across West Virginia throughout the year, including Lewis High School in Lewis County and Green Bank Elementary-Middle in Pocahontas County.

Friends With Paws also plans to place a therapy dog in Hardy County later this summer.

