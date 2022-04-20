Advertisement

Woman charged with bigamy after husband claims she married another man

Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.
Sue Ann Allison was charged with felony bigamy.(Alamance County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina is facing charges after her husband claimed she married another man while still married to him.

Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claims and discovered Sue Ann Allison was legally married to two men at the same time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both men live in Alamance County.

Allison was charged with felony bigamy.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
An Elkins, W.Va., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA)...
Elkins man arrested after TSA catches him with loaded gun at airport
A 19-year-old Shinnston teen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the shaken-baby death of his...
Teen pleads guilty in shaken-baby death of one-month-old son
Jordan Rahming and Lacey Palmer
Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth

Latest News

William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence