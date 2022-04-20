WVU Medicine announces partnership with Thomas Health

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Thomas Health Board of Directors announced they have entered into a new management and clinical affiliation agreement with the WVU Health System.

“This agreement is good for our hospitals, our employees, our patients, and the communities we serve: it will enable us to add a variety of specialties and subspecialties at our hospitals, thereby expanding our ability to care for the people in our community. This also establishes a pathway where we could become full members of the WVU Health System, which would give us greater access to resources necessary to remain a healthy and viable organization for years to come,” Thomas Health Board Chairman, Angela Mayfield said. “Small community hospitals like Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis need partnerships with larger systems in order to survive the current health care climate. "

In addition to the new partnership with the WVU Health System, President and CEO Dan Lauffer announced his retirement from Thomas Health.

“Serving as the health system’s Chief Executive Officer has been an incredible honor. The decision to create a partnership with WVU Health could not have come at a better time,” said Lauffer. “I am at a point where I want to pursue other projects and enjoy more time at home with my family.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Lauffer’s retirement:

Thomas Health has provided quality, affordable healthcare to countless West Virginians for more than 80 years. Today’s announcement is the beginning of a new chapter for both Thomas Health and my dear friend Dan Lauffer. Dan has served the people of West Virginia admirably for decades, and Gayle and I wish Dan and his wife Barb happiness in their well-deserved retirement. As WVU and Thomas Health begin this next chapter of healthcare for the Kanawha County region, I will continue working with everyone involved to ensure all West Virginians continue to receive the same quality care Thomas Health has provided for over eight decades.

With Lauffer’s retirement, Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, will serve as the Health System’s interim president and CEO while Thomas Health conducts a search for Lauffer’s permanent successor.

“I’m excited to work with Dan, the board, and the leadership of the Thomas Health System during this transition,” Wright said. “Dan has done an outstanding job laying the groundwork to secure Thomas Health’s long-term success.”

