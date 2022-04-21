Advertisement

Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County

Manual Moore and Amber Starkey
Manual Moore and Amber Starkey(Taylor County Community Corrections Program)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are on the lookout for two people that escaped from the Taylor Community Corrections Program.

Manual Moore is wanted in Taylor County and was last seen on June 7, 2021.

Moore has been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy, and failure to appear.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left arm and right torso. He is believed to be in the Webster community of Grafton.

Amber Starkey is the other person that escaped from the Taylor Community Corrections Program.

Starkey, who was last seen on November 5, 2021, has been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy in Taylor County and child neglect creating risk of injury in Barbour County.

She has multiple tattoos and dark brown hair “but often changes hair color to red, purple, etc.”

Starkey is also believed to be in the Webster community of Grafton.

Authorities say Moore and Starkey are likely traveling together. Anyone with information are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 304-265-2765 or the Taylor County Community Corrections Program at 304-265-0351.

All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

Latest News

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.
Man confesses to shooting, killing mother
A school teacher in Taylor County has been accused of sexually abusing a student.
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Patricia Mahoney
Randolph County woman sentenced to 7 years in jail for meth charge
Nathaniel Blayn Becker
Jury: Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats