Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are on the lookout for two people that escaped from the Taylor Community Corrections Program.

Manual Moore is wanted in Taylor County and was last seen on June 7, 2021.

Moore has been charged with grand larceny, conspiracy, and failure to appear.

He has dark brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left arm and right torso. He is believed to be in the Webster community of Grafton.

Amber Starkey is the other person that escaped from the Taylor Community Corrections Program.

Starkey, who was last seen on November 5, 2021, has been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy in Taylor County and child neglect creating risk of injury in Barbour County.

She has multiple tattoos and dark brown hair “but often changes hair color to red, purple, etc.”

Starkey is also believed to be in the Webster community of Grafton.

Authorities say Moore and Starkey are likely traveling together. Anyone with information are asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 304-265-2765 or the Taylor County Community Corrections Program at 304-265-0351.

All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.