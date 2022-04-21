Cougars piecing together a chance at deep postseason run

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Sitting at around .500 on the season, Lincoln baseball still has strong hopes at a deep postseason run, motivated by a talented roster and tight-knit team chemistry.

“They always keep you on your toes and they’re just a great group of kids. Even coming to practices I’m just excited to come and try to get better with them each day,” first year head coach Greg Smith said. “I know their goal. Right now, if you hear us talk state championship you might chuckle a little bit, but if they stick to it and trust our process, our whole coaching staff and come in each day to get better, it will not surprise me if we’re in Charleston.”

It’s easy for this team to hold onto that strong mentality based on how hard each player works, as well as how they all work together.

“I wouldn’t even call it a team, I’d mostly call it a family honestly,” senior Jeremiah Carpenter said. “We’ve been playing with each other since we were younger, so we’ve been through a lot of adversity and know how to have each other’s backs.”

Leadership is also driving the Cougars forward, something Smith noticed about his upperclassmen. They’re ensuring they do everything they can to work toward their goals.

“I’m confident about our future and we’ve had a tough schedule but we’re looking forward to it in the postseason,” senior Brayden Arcuri said. “I’m just trying to keep everyone’s heads on their shoulders right and do a job as a leader.”

For the seniors in their final season with the program, it’s full steam ahead toward what they want most.

“When we’re done, and I think all the seniors can say the same thing,” senior Coby Gorby said. “We all want to look back and say one, we had fun, and two, we went out with a bang by winning a state championship.”

