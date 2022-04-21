DHHR receives grant for transition to new Suicide Prevention Lifeline

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR Bureau has received a $561,131 award from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant helps the DHHR to prepare for the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a new three-digit number (988) on July 16, 2022.

West Virginia is one of 54 states and territories to receive a federal grant.

On July 16, 2022, the three-digit dialing code for the Lifeline will become 988 will replace the current phone number of 1-800-273-8255.

West Virginians needing support should continue to call 1-800-273-8255 until July 16, 2022.

The state Lifeline/988 call center will also begin accepting texts and chats after July 16, 2022.

“988 is the first step in building an accessible crisis system that includes someone to talk to, someone to respond, and a safe place to be,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “Roughly 75 to 80 percent of calls help de-escalate and provide support without further crisis intervention needed.”

