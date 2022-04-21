Advertisement

Eight Mohigans sign to various collegiate programs on final signing day

Morgantown athletes advancing their careers from Fairmont to Hattiesburg
Morgantown signees
Morgantown signees(Morgantown Mohigan Athletics)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight of Morgantown’s best signed to various college athletic programs Wednesday morning on the school’s final signing day of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Below are the signees and their chosen academic institutions:

James Hoskins - Alderson Broaddus University football

Jarrett Lawrence - West Virginia University football

Carter Cave - Shepherd University men’s soccer

Ella Voorhees - University of Southern Mississippi women’s volleyball

Vincent Ryan - Colgate University track & field/cross country

Hunter Graham - Midway College men’s golf

Paige Hudson - Midway College cheerleading

Preston Householder - Fairmont State University swimming

