Eight Mohigans sign to various collegiate programs on final signing day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight of Morgantown’s best signed to various college athletic programs Wednesday morning on the school’s final signing day of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Below are the signees and their chosen academic institutions:

James Hoskins - Alderson Broaddus University football

Jarrett Lawrence - West Virginia University football

Carter Cave - Shepherd University men’s soccer

Ella Voorhees - University of Southern Mississippi women’s volleyball

Vincent Ryan - Colgate University track & field/cross country

Hunter Graham - Midway College men’s golf

Paige Hudson - Midway College cheerleading

Preston Householder - Fairmont State University swimming

