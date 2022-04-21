Eight Mohigans sign to various collegiate programs on final signing day
Morgantown athletes advancing their careers from Fairmont to Hattiesburg
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight of Morgantown’s best signed to various college athletic programs Wednesday morning on the school’s final signing day of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Below are the signees and their chosen academic institutions:
James Hoskins - Alderson Broaddus University football
Jarrett Lawrence - West Virginia University football
Carter Cave - Shepherd University men’s soccer
Ella Voorhees - University of Southern Mississippi women’s volleyball
Vincent Ryan - Colgate University track & field/cross country
Hunter Graham - Midway College men’s golf
Paige Hudson - Midway College cheerleading
Preston Householder - Fairmont State University swimming
