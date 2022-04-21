Advertisement

GSU professor presents training at law enforcement conference

An attendee of his presentation commented that the training was a, “must-attend for anyone involved in police training.”
Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Donal Hardin
Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Donal Hardin(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Donal Hardin recently attended and presented at the 2022 International Law Enforcement Educator and Trainers Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hardin represented Glenville State by presenting research and industry best practices in procedural justice and community relations.

“The sessions I conducted discussed how police can increase perceptions of police legitimacy and fairness by demonstrating dignity and respect and allowing for citizens’ participation and voice in the justice process,” Hardin explained.

An attendee of his presentation commented that the training was a, “must-attend for anyone involved in police training. Procedural justice is a great theoretical framework that bridges the dichotomous worlds of academia and policing.”

While at the conference, Hardin also had the opportunity to meet with members of the sales team from the MILO company. He has worked with them over the past few years to help facilitate the purchase of a 300-degree virtual range theater system that is designed to provide a fully immersive training environment.

Glenville State University now has the virtual range and is working to get it set up. Hardin and other professors will become trained users of the system, which in turn will allow students to utilize it as part of their coursework and training.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

Latest News

Timothy Wallen
Man accused of pulling out gun, pointing it at woman
Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.
Man confesses to shooting, killing mother
Manual Moore and Amber Starkey
Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County
A school teacher in Taylor County has been accused of sexually abusing a student.
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student