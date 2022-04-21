GSU professor presents training at law enforcement conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Dr. Donal Hardin recently attended and presented at the 2022 International Law Enforcement Educator and Trainers Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hardin represented Glenville State by presenting research and industry best practices in procedural justice and community relations.

“The sessions I conducted discussed how police can increase perceptions of police legitimacy and fairness by demonstrating dignity and respect and allowing for citizens’ participation and voice in the justice process,” Hardin explained.

An attendee of his presentation commented that the training was a, “must-attend for anyone involved in police training. Procedural justice is a great theoretical framework that bridges the dichotomous worlds of academia and policing.”

While at the conference, Hardin also had the opportunity to meet with members of the sales team from the MILO company. He has worked with them over the past few years to help facilitate the purchase of a 300-degree virtual range theater system that is designed to provide a fully immersive training environment.

Glenville State University now has the virtual range and is working to get it set up. Hardin and other professors will become trained users of the system, which in turn will allow students to utilize it as part of their coursework and training.

