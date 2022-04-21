Home COVID tests aren’t reported to DHHR

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DHHR is reporting there are 500 active covid cases in West Virginia. However experts say that number is likely much higher.

5′s John Blashke looked into why.

Most experts agree covid variants are becoming more and more transmissible as they mutate. While reported cases are going up, there are a few factors as to why they’re not higher.

Chad Bundy, Executive Director of the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department says 80% of cases are the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.

“Its a very transmissible virus even more so than the first omicron that we’re just not catching up here in West Virginia and Harrison county as well,” said Bundy. “Just covid in general we’re suffering a bit of exhaustion working on our third year now of fighting different variants of covid-19.”

While covid fatigue may play a factor, testing is another.

Wyatt Kincell, a pharmacist interning at Champion Pharmacy in Bridgeport, says at Christmas time it was hard to keep covid tests on the shelf, now they sit there.

“We had seen a lot of those individuals buying those tests around the holidays, but here recently I haven’t seen a whole whole lot of people.” said Kincell.

Not only does it appear people aren’t buying as many home tests, but those who do aren’t being reported or included in the state total.

Bundy says doing that is unnecessary.

“We think the numbers are potentially lower due to the fact that many of those cases aren’t reported and we’re not asking folks to report them,” said Bundy. “As far as tracking it, we don’t feel the need to track it at this particular juncture.”

Bundy says to still seek advice from your doctor if you test positive.

Like Christmas -- Easter saw many people gathered together. Meaning, another spike may be coming.

Kincell says people should still be cautious.

“Keep your eye out on it we certainly cant put it on the beside covid is till a very real threat and like I said its an ever-changing situation,” said Kincell.

Reporting in Bridgeport John Blashke 5 news.

