Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front is pushing in this morning, bringing a line of rain showers into our area by 8 AM this morning. The line of rain takes a while to move out of our area, up until 3 PM. Thereafter, we’re left with scattered showers that stick around until after 8 PM. Not much rain is expected, about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain at most. Besides the rain, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. After 8 PM, we dry out, and expect a mix of clouds in the area. Because of the leftover moisture and cool temperatures, expect widespread fog, which will lower visibility, so be careful if heading out in the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, with light winds. Overall, expect a calm, foggy night. By tomorrow afternoon, the fog burns away, and skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the low-70s. Overall, not a bad way to end the workweek. Go outside if you can. On Saturday morning, rain showers riding along a warm front bring some light rain into our area, but not much precipitation is expected. By the afternoon, we dry out, and skies will be partly sunny. The same warm front bringing the light rain also lifts north, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-80s. Sunday will be similarly warm, as southerly winds and mostly sunny skies allow temperatures to reach the low-80s. Overall, expect a nice weekend. It’s not until Monday evening that a cold front brings more rain into our area, so you’ll want an umbrella on Monday night. After the front moves through, temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s for the middle of the week. In short, today will be cloudy and rainy, tomorrow will be a cloudy but otherwise nice end to the week, and the weekend will be summer-like.

Today: We start with a steady rain after 7 AM, then this steady rain lasts until after midday. Then we’re left with cloudy skies and isolated rain showers. The rain ends after 9 PM. By the time it ends, expect around 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, below-average but still mild. Overall, expect a rainy morning and dreary afternoon, with mild temperatures. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but we will dry out after 9 PM. Overnight, we begin to develop fog in the area, which could affect visibility and your commute. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a mild, foggy night. Low: 49.

Friday: The fog ends during the mid-morning hours, and by the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, slightly above-average for late-April. Overall, a cloudy but nice end to the workweek. High: 73.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 84.

