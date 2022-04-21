Advertisement

Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme

William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false...
William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states, officials said.

William Hurst, 44, of Morehead, admitted he agreed to building projects in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia said.

Hurst never began the projects or bought any materials, the release said. He admitted receiving more than $35,000 from the customers and eventually stopped communicating with them, the prosecutor’s office said.

Hurst pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

Latest News

Nathaniel Blayn Becker
Jury: Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats
LCHS students recognized in statewide PSA contest
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, will be in effect in July of 2022.
DHHR receives grant for transition to new Suicide Prevention Lifeline
CBD seltzer bar is part of local 4/20 bar crawl.
Morgantown businesses hold a bar crawl to celebrate unofficial holiday