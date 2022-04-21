Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 20th, 2022

You won’t need any umbrellas for the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! What an amazing day out there today.  We started out a bit chilly, and many of us were under a Freeze Warning till 9 am.  But with all that sunshine, we quickly warmed up near 60.  Right now we’re watching a system crossing the Mississippi River Valley that will be our weather system for tomorrow.  Expect showers to arrive by mid-morning and continue off and on all day. Some of the heaviest precipitation will be in the early afternoon.  In all total, maybe ¼-1/3″ of rain in all.  As we head into the weekend, Friday will be a nice spring day with temperatures in the low 70s, then for Saturday and Sunday, expect to see plenty of sunshine and high in the lower 80s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 46

Thursday: Cloudy with intermittent showers: High 62

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy: High 72

Friday: Mosty sunny: High 83

