Advertisement

LCHS students recognized in statewide PSA contest

(KGNS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County High School is the second-place winner of the 9th annual NO School Spirits PSA contest.

A total of 47 entries from over 350 students attending 29 middle schools and high schools across the state took part in WVABCA’s underage alcohol prevention and education program.

Students created and submitted videos that address the dangers of underage drinking and driving.

In addition to winning $2,500, the students who submitted the PSA will each receive “Certificates of Recognition” from Governor Justice.

“I am so proud of each and every student across West Virginia that participated in the contest,” Gov. Justice said. “If these PSAs save just one student from drinking and driving, then it’s worth it.”

Clay County High School won first-place and was awarded the $5,000 grand prize.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

Latest News

Nathaniel Blayn Becker
Jury: Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats
William Thomas Hurst, 43, has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false...
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, will be in effect in July of 2022.
DHHR receives grant for transition to new Suicide Prevention Lifeline
CBD seltzer bar is part of local 4/20 bar crawl.
Morgantown businesses hold a bar crawl to celebrate unofficial holiday