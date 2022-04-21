LCHS students recognized in statewide PSA contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County High School is the second-place winner of the 9th annual NO School Spirits PSA contest.

A total of 47 entries from over 350 students attending 29 middle schools and high schools across the state took part in WVABCA’s underage alcohol prevention and education program.

Students created and submitted videos that address the dangers of underage drinking and driving.

In addition to winning $2,500, the students who submitted the PSA will each receive “Certificates of Recognition” from Governor Justice.

“I am so proud of each and every student across West Virginia that participated in the contest,” Gov. Justice said. “If these PSAs save just one student from drinking and driving, then it’s worth it.”

Clay County High School won first-place and was awarded the $5,000 grand prize.

