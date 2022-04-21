Advertisement

Man accused of pulling out gun, pointing it at woman

Timothy Wallen
Timothy Wallen(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man was arrested Wednesday after officers said he pulled out a gun during an argument and pointed it at a woman.

Four people were in an argument over belongings at a home in Buckhannon, including Timothy Wallen, 43, according to a criminal complaint.

During the argument, the report says Wallen pulled out a handgun from behind his back and pointed it at a woman who was trying to move out.

The woman ran into a bedroom, explaining to officers that Wallen “has told her in the past that he always carries a round in the chamber.”

The woman also told officers Wallen brought her an empty shell casing the night prior and told her that he almost shot himself.

A nearby witness alleges that he heard a loud boom the night prior.

Officers were able to recover the firearm from Wallen’s bedroom.

Wallen later admitted to officers, according to court documents, that he did pull out the firearm during the argument.

Wallen has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.

