Advertisement

Man confesses to shooting, killing mother

Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.
Johnny Rogers, 35, has been charged with first degree murder.(Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of killing his mother is now behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint from Clay County Magistrate Court, Johnny Dale Rogers, 34, of Widen, W.Va., confessed to shooting his mother in the head, pushing her car over an embankment, and setting it on fire.

The investigating officer said on Wednesday, April 20, he was dispatched to Widen Ridge Road for a vehicle fire.

The officer said a body was found inside the vehicle and was told the driver of the vehicle was believed to be Darlene Faye Jackson.

The officer said he discovered Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, lived with his mother on the 600 block of Kanawha Street in Widen.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer went to Jackson’s home where he was met by Rogers.

Rogers said his mother dropped him off on Widen Ridge Road to go turkey hunting and that Jackson then drove to Fire Tower Road to drop off food to a woman.

Rogers told investigators he began to worry about his mother when he had to walk back to his home on Kanawha Street.

According to officers, Rogers told them that’s when he drove his ATV to Widen Ridge Road and discovered his mother’s vehicle over the embankment.

Rogers said he called his sister and told her about the vehicle.

His sister then contacted Clay County 911.

State Police questioned the woman Rogers claimed his mother was delivering food to and she told them she hadn’t spoken to Jackson in several months.

Rogers was being questioned by state police at the Clay Detachment, when he confessed to shooting his mother in the head with a .22 Magnum rifle, pushed her vehicle over the embankment on Widen Ridge Road and set it on fire with her inside.

Rogers is currently in the Central Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
She pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the airport.
Ex-finance director at WVa airport pleads guilty to theft

Latest News

Manual Moore and Amber Starkey
Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County
A school teacher in Taylor County has been accused of sexually abusing a student.
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Patricia Mahoney
Randolph County woman sentenced to 7 years in jail for meth charge
Nathaniel Blayn Becker
Jury: Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats