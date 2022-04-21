Missing child, fugitive mother from Bridgeport found by U.S. Marshals in NY

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A missing child and her fugitive mother from Bridgeport has been located in Stockton, New York.

Additionally, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance.

On March 7, an arrest warrant was issued for Adrienne Marean for felony concealment of a child.

Shortly after the warrant was issued, the Bridgeport Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in locating Marean and recovering the missing child, Iris Chidester.

Deputy U.S. Marshals, along with their state and local counterparts, tracked down numerous leads throughout multiple states.

Through these investigative efforts, information indicated Marean was residing in western New York.

On April 21, members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Marean and recovered the missing child in Stockton.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service has proven to be pivotal in locating missing children and our most dangerous fugitives,” said Interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers.

“This case led investigators to numerous states and even into Canada,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The safe recovery of this child is a direct result of non-stop investigative efforts coupled with the interstate collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.”

