Morgantown businesses hold a bar crawl to celebrate unofficial holiday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several businesses in Morgantown put together a bar crawl event in honor of April 20.

Local establishments had different specials in observation of this unofficial holiday.

A business new to the area Buddy’s Bud Co. was one of them.

“Everybody’s calm, relaxed and seeing that on a day like today kind of makes this feel all too real in such a good way,” owner Nicholas Marie said.

Marie opened up his second location in March following the success of his first location in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

“It is kind of the first CBD seltzer bar that exists, not just in Morgantown but in the entire state of West Virginia,” he explained.

Buddy’s Bud Co. sold CBD and Delta-8 seltzers, edible products, cartridges, concentrates and flowers.

He said he wanted to create an environment where people felt like they could relax.

In addition to the CBD products he had tables, different games set up and TVs.

Marie added he was glad his bar could be part of the community in Morgantown.

