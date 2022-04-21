Advertisement

Morgantown businesses hold a bar crawl to celebrate unofficial holiday

CBD seltzer bar is part of local 4/20 bar crawl.
CBD seltzer bar is part of local 4/20 bar crawl.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several businesses in Morgantown put together a bar crawl event in honor of April 20.

Local establishments had different specials in observation of this unofficial holiday.

A business new to the area Buddy’s Bud Co. was one of them.

“Everybody’s calm, relaxed and seeing that on a day like today kind of makes this feel all too real in such a good way,” owner Nicholas Marie said.

Marie opened up his second location in March following the success of his first location in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

“It is kind of the first CBD seltzer bar that exists, not just in Morgantown but in the entire state of West Virginia,” he explained.

Buddy’s Bud Co. sold CBD and Delta-8 seltzers, edible products, cartridges, concentrates and flowers.

He said he wanted to create an environment where people felt like they could relax.

In addition to the CBD products he had tables, different games set up and TVs.

Marie added he was glad his bar could be part of the community in Morgantown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Lee Taylor
Escaped convicted murderer taken into custody
Barry Yearout
UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
Gov. Justice signs two new bills into law
One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car
Several officers were called Wednesday morning to the Town Hall in Worthington.
Officers respond to Worthington Town Hall