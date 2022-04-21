Advertisement

Morgantown City Ambassador Program set to begin next week

(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beginning next Wednesday, April 27, the City of Morgantown will kick off its City Ambassador Program.

The ambassadors will provide a variety of services to Morgantown residents, visitors and businesses in the downtown and riverfront areas.

“These programs are meant to help compliment city services and create a welcoming, vibrant, and healthy community for our downtown and riverfront area,” said Special Projects Coordinator, Vanessa Reaves.

The City Ambassadors will help and offer information about tourism and downtown businesses and they will provide services such as litter cleanups, beautification projects and safety escorts.

Ambassadors will be out on the streets Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s important to note that the City Ambassadors are not first responders. They will have basic training in mental health awareness to help them identify situations where the police need to be called versus situations where social services need to be called,” said Reaves.

The following are Morgantown City Ambassadors:

  • Kimberly Katarski, Lead City Ambassador
  • Ed Mason, City Ambassador
  • Channing Moran, City Ambassador

