Randolph County woman sentenced to 7 years in jail for meth charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patricia Ann Mahoney, 52 of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced to 7 years behind bars for methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Mahoney, 52, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Distribution of at Least Five Grams of Methamphetamine.”

According to Ihlenfeld, Mahoney admitted to selling at least five grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Randolph County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

