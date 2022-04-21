Advertisement

Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student

A school teacher in Taylor County has been accused of sexually abusing a student.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A school teacher in Taylor County is accused of sexually abusing a student.

Samuel P. Myers, 43, of Flemington, groped and straddled a student in February 2022 while on school property, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities also said Myers “had frequent social communications with the victim outside of normal school hours and recommended procedure, during reasonably inappropriate times of evenings and/or nights and without knowledge and/or consent of the victim’s parents.”

5 News reached out to the Taylor County School Board, but officials declined to comment on the incident or if Myers is still employed.

Myers has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. He is out on bond.

