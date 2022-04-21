Travis Tritt set to perform at Clarksburg Amphitheater

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City Parks of Clarksburg has announced Multi Award Winning Country Artist Travis Tritt is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Saturday, July 30th.

Music has carried Travis Tritt on a lot of amazing adventures. From helping reunite the legendary Eagles to being mentored by such icons as Waylon Jennings, Kenny Rogers, and Charlie Daniels to becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, music has opened many doors that the talented Georgia native has boldly walked through and left his own indelible mark.

With the release of Set in Stone, Tritt embarks on the next chapter of his stellar career armed with the distinctive voice, insightful songwriting, and outlaw edge that have served him well for more than three decades.

“When we told people, I was getting ready to go back in and record the first studio album I’d done in 13 years, they said, ‘Well, what kind of album is it going to be?’ The only answer I could come up with is, ‘It’s going to be a Travis Tritt album,’ and a Travis Tritt album to me represents everything I’ve ever done,” says Tritt, who co-wrote eight of the album’s 11 tracks.

Tritt has won two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, and a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

Advance tickets will be available by clicking here or by calling 866-973-9610.

Advance tickets will be $45 for general admission, $55 for reserved seating and $60 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.