Bobbie Radcliff, 79, of Nettie went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born February 1, 1943 in Arcola, Webster County, he was the son of the late Roy and Ruth (King) Radcliff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine; and his siblings: Wavalene, Emogene, Vada, James, Ronnie, and Randy. He was a Truck Driver for 32 years. Bob enjoyed Hunting and Fishing. He held a strong belief in Jesus Christ and had previously attended church at Fellowship Hall in Cleveland, OH whenever his health permitted. Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Bobby Lee and Debra of OH, and Eddie of TX; brothers: Bill Radcliff of OH and Mike Radcliff of VA; sisters: Rosalee Hissom of Buckhannon, Kathleen Meadows of Canvas, and Pamela Myers of Gassaway; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing. Graveside services will be held 2pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upperglade, with Pastor Justin Phillips officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the Radcliff family.

