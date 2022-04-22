Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani

Zuliani: Searching for first state title in final season of track & field
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Cameron Zuliani is one of the best girls throwers in the state of West Virginia, but this year she wants to become the best.

Zuliani took second place last year - her junior season - and is aiming for the top spot in her final season with the Buccaneers.

“I think this is my best shot in any individual event that I’ve done in any sport, so that’s why I’m really working extra hard because I can see it and it’s so close,” Zuliani said. “I just really want to win this one.”

Taking after her father, Zuliani has been throwing since middle school, carried on with it into high school and will now throw at Merrimack College next year with plans to swim for the Warriors, too. Her coach through the years, she’s also taken the mindset from him.

“One of my dad’s famous quotes is it only takes one. Your first two were really bad and then you hit your best throw of your life on the next one. You always have to make sure you get one decent throw.”

Zuliani will continue her quest for a title in discus when the regional and state tournaments begin mid-May.

Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
