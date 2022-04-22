Bridgeport controls contest with Liberty in six innings

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The game moved off Bridgeport’s home field, but the Indians still controlled the contest like it was.

The Indians got out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning before allowing two runs out of the Mountaineers in the second, then scoring five more themselves in the third to lead 10-2.

Liberty could not find its footing, ultimately falling by ten runs, 13-3.

Ryan Hall pitched four innings for the Indians, only allowing two hits and two runs.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.