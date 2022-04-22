Clarksburg Seeing a Rise in Porch Pirates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s something that’s been causing headaches and frustration for a while now, porch pirates.

That’s been a problem in one Clarksburg neighborhood.

Angie Chipps said she is a victim of a porch pirate.

“Somebody had come and picked up both boxes and went down the steps and went down the hill with it,” said Chipps.

Chipps lives on Hart Street in Clarksburg.

She never thought this would happen to her but, it happened to her in broad daylight.

The most startling part of the story?

She was feet away when it happened.

“I was actually at home. I was laying down. So, at two minutes after it was delivered the doorbell went off a second time. I assumed since it was a big order the mailman was coming to drop the second package off,” said Chipps.

She was wrong, and when she looked at the video she saw her packages being taken away.

Chipps isn’t the only one this has happened to in this neighborhood.

Another viewer showed us a video of their package being stolen in the same area.

Like many, Chipps is skeptical the culprit will be caught but, Detective Sergeant Swiger with the Clarksburg police said that’s not the case.

“Honestly, a lot of times it would shock you a guy can say hey, that’s such and such and can make an ID there. It’s a matter of the quality of the video. As long as we are given the right stuff from whoever it is, more time than not they can make an ID and make an arrest so, it’s just a matter of having the right stuff,” said Swiger.

Chipps said she think’s it’s important to get the word out.

“I don’t want to be a victim. I work very hard for what I get and you can’t just take it because you want to. You can’t just walk up on somebody’s property and take whatever you want. It’s wrong,” said Chipps.

She says Amazon actually reshipped the packages right away and, Clarksburg police have been very helpful with her case.

