Community comes together to raise money for local animal rescue

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A local celebrity bartender event will help raise money for a local organization that helps out animals in need.

Members of the Morgantown community gathered at Kegler’s Clubhouse to raise money for Homeward Bound WV.

The non-profit held a Celebrity Bartender Night with three rounds. Six community “celebrities” spent part of their night bartending to raise money for the rescue.

President of Homeward Bound, Jenny Robbins, said it was events like the fundraiser that provided care to the animals they assist.

“Every dollar that is raised tonight is going to go straight to our vet bills. It also enables us to take future medical cases,” she explained.

Robbins said they work very closely with other rescues and the pound.

She said there was a case of hoarding in Monongalia County and Homeward Bound was able to help.

“From what I understand, there was a single-family residence in mon county that had over 100 cats living in the residence. My understanding is most of the cats were in decent shape health-wise,” Robbins added.

She said she felt that this showed there were good intentions. However, it got out of hand. She was grateful to help get these 100 cats into a foster or adopted home.

“We had a huge transport that was coordinated by another rescue that went to Maryland with over 50 cats to shelters there. Then the rest of us pitched in to take in cats into our individual rescues, and we’ll find them homes,” Robbins said.

Some of the kittens from this rescue were actually at the event for people to meet.

In addition to the bartending and cute kittens. There were raffles and silent auctions.

