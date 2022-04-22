Five University athletes sign to continue their athletic careers in college

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With five more signees Friday morning, University’s senior class finishes the year with 18 athletes heading to the next level.

Sierra Lanham is attending West Liberty University where she’ll compete in long jump and the 100 and 200-meter sprints for the Hilltoppers.

“Track is really important to me and I see all the athletes as family. A lot of colleges only see athletes as athletes, but West Liberty definitely showed me that they see their athletes as family as well, which really drew me in to them,” Lanham said. “Being here has been a lot of fun and I’ve made a lot of friends on the way. Having the school record for all the events I’ve ran really means a lot and I feel like I left my mark here at UHS.”

Though Alexis Stewart wasn’t sold on playing lacrosse in college, UVA Wise became the perfect fit and now she’ll play midfield for the Cavaliers after an all-state career with the Hawks.

“I was looking for a team culture that would help me. Since I’ll be going away to school I wanted to make sure that it would help me, that was really important to me,” Stewart said. “Feeling at home while away from home. I just really wanted to make sure there was a good culture there and I feel like UVA Wise has that.”

Frankie McCutchan is a bona fide winner, most recently having taken the state crown in the 500 free. He’s taking his distance expertise to West Chester University where he expects to swim the 200, 500, 1,000 and mile freestyle events.

“I really just felt like I connected with the coaches and their training philosophies. I really like the team culture and I was able to go up to West Chester and meet the team and the coaches,” McCutchan said. “I just felt a connection and a good fit.”

Alena Arbogast will bolster the Bethany College women’s lacrosse team next year on its defense, someday hoping to potentially transition to midfield. Something that’s making this next chapter easier - she’s not the only Hawk becoming a Bison.

“They were just very welcoming to me and it felt like a family when I went up there to meet them all. The coaches were super supportive, I could tell they truly wanted me to be a part of their team,” Arbogast said. “I’m really excited that I’m going to have someone that I’m comfortable with and know that’s going to be able to go on this journey with me.”

Daminn Cunningham is joining Lanham at West Liberty. His football days may not be over completely, but for now he’s signed to compete with the Hilltopper track and field program in the long, high and triple jumps, as well as 60-meter sprints.

“It showed me that I have to compete to be the best. I can’t just sit and stick with one thing and not train everything else,” Cunningham said. “The coaches, as people, looked out and cared about me as a normal person and not just an athlete. When I was in football, they came to my games and were cheering me on on the side.”

Congratulations to all five athletes on making the next step.

