Gov. Justice celebrates completion of upgrades at North Bend State Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the completion of $5.7 million in upgrades at North Bend State Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the park’s lodge ahead of the summer travel season.

“I congratulate everyone who has played a part in doing all of the incredible work that’s been done at this beautiful park,” Gov. Justice said. “All of the renovations that we’re doing at our parks, just like we have at North Bend, are a huge boost for everything that we do.”

Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion, West Virginia State Parks leaders, and other local officials, who showcased $4.5 million in renovations to North Bend’s 29-room lodge.

Lodge upgrades include renovations to the lodge’s guest rooms, lobby, front desk, gift shop, and restaurant, as well as improvements to the lodge exterior, walkways, guest room corridors, and landscaping.

In addition to the lodge renovations, the North Bend State Park also underwent $500,000 in cabin upgrades and $700,000 in construction for a pair of picnic shelters.

“No one has done more for West Virginia’s state parks, for outdoor recreation, and for our tourism industry than Governor Justice has in these past five years,” said Tourism Secretary Ruby.

During the event, Secretary Ruby also announced that park reservations for this upcoming summer are now 31% ahead of reservation numbers from the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Named for the horseshoe curve of the North Fork of the Hughes River, North Bend State Park, located near Cairo and Harrisville, is known for hiking trails, outdoor adventures, and the 72-mile North Bend Rail Trail.

Development of North Bend State Park began in 1951, when the state Legislature allotted funds to purchase land in Ritchie County. By 1954, the state had purchased 1,405 acres for the park.

