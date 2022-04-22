Advertisement

Gov. Justice: WVNG providing Ukraine military with armored vehicles

"By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia National Guard will aid Ukraine by providing armored personnel carriers for use against continued Russian aggression.

Following a request from the Department of Defense, the West Virginia Army National Guard will give an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to Ukraine as part of a drawdown of DOD inventories to support the country.

M-113 APCs are used to move Soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.

“By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope and pray that this will give Ukrainian forces a major leg up in their defense of their home country,” Gov. Justice said. “In West Virginia, we will always stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine and will continue to help in every way possible, especially as we continue to learn about the war crimes and other atrocities that continue to occur in this unprovoked and intolerable attack on a nation and its people.”

