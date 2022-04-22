GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers arrested two women in Lewis County on Thursday after officers said they and 6 children lived in a home with trash and feces scattered across the home.

Officers entered a Lewis County home on Thursday that Kacie Lauderdale, 36, of Lost Creek, and Autom Wilson, 29, of Orlando, WV, lived in with 6 children, all aged between 4 and 11 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon entering the kitchen, officers said dishes were “piled far above the counter covered in rotten and molded food” with flies flying around.

The report also says there was a broken table “laying in multiple pieces around the residence.”

Deputies said they went into two bedrooms in the home, both of which had trash and feces throughout. One bedroom had so much trash, feces and molded clothing that the floor was not visible.

According to court documents, the bathroom in the home had open trash bags ”everywhere” with trash spilling out on the floor in addition to a large knife laying on the sink with blood smeared all over the counter.

In a third bedroom, officers said it had the same amount of trash as the other two in addition to a bed with trash, clothes and old food and drinks piled on top of it.

Officers also found a purse with used needles inside of it laying beside to the door to this bedroom. Lauderdale was found in this bedroom with one of the children.

The report says Lauderdale “admitted to Cpl. Lopez that she has used meth while the child was inside of the residence” and that she had been living there for approximately 3 months.

Later in the day on Thursday, Wilson arrived at the home and told officers she lived there with Lauderdale and their six children.

CPS arrived at the home and took emergency custody of all 6 children, according to the criminal complaint.

Lauderdale and Wilson have each been charged with child neglect. Both are being held at Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond each.

