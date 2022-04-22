Harrison County Chief Magistrate Gorby set to retire

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of Harrison County’s longest serving elected officials currently and in the county’s history has announced he will be stepping down.

Harrison County Chief Magistrate and Bridgeport resident Mark A. Gorby confirmed to Connect Bridgeport that his last day will be May 31.

He filed his paperwork to step down this week.

“I’m 68 and its tie. I’ve mulled it over for a few years. I could have retired about 10 years ago, but I’ve enjoyed this. I’ve been here for 26 years,” said Gorby. “These workers become your family away from home, and it makes it hard to leave.”

Gorby was first elected in 1996. That was the same year, he said, he believes his cousin Kenneth “Sarge” Gorby served his final year as a magistrate.

“He got me interested in the position,” said Gorby. “I was talking to him the other day about retirement and told him that if not for him I probably wouldn’t have been here.”

Gorby was last elected in 2020. His term will be filled by an individual appointed by Harrison County’s Circuit Court judges.

The turning in of the papers to make it official almost happened last year. In fact, everything happened except making it official.

“I got the papers last year. I filled them out and put them in the car to mail them and couldn’t do it,” said Gorby.

Gorby still maintain an active lifestyle. He said that was part of the reason for the decision.

“I still have times to do the things I like to do and I’m going to keep doing them. I didn’t want to wait too long,” said Gorby. “I still backpack, and weight lift and I will continue doing those things. I can assure you I’m not going to be sitting on the couch.”

Due to his position as chief magistrate, a new chief magistrate will need to be appointed. That, too, will be overseen by the Circuit Court judges.

