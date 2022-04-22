Advertisement

Heavy traffic expected in Mon. Co. this weekend

(Source: B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is warning of heavy traffic this weekend due to several events being held in the area.

Multiple events are being held at Mylan Park, including the WV Grand Bash and several sporting events.

The WVU Gold-Blue game is also being held Saturday at Mountaineer Field in addition to a motocross race in Mt. Morris, PA.

Officers say traffic will be monitored at the Star City exit (Exit 155) by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials expect the heaviest traffic to be between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Anyone traveling in the Morgantown, Westover and Granville areas this Saturday is asked to use cautions, expect delays and consider giving yourself plenty of time to travel.

Motorists that are familiar with the alternate route, Westover exit into Mylan Park, via Sugar Grove, is asked to consider that option.

