Hobby Lobby in Clarksburg is now open

Hobby Lobby is located on Emily Drive at the old Kroger location.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage in 2009.(Hobby Lobby)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hobby Lobby in Clarksburg opened its doors for the first time on Friday.

While it is open now, the official grand opening of the store’s 55,000 square foot facility won’t be until Monday, April 25.

“The Hobby Lobby is huge. I’m not a Hobby Lobby kind of guy, but there are people out there who love that kind of thing. That’s the crème de la crème for your hobby people, the creative folks. I’ve had a lot of feedback since the day it was announced,” said Mayor Marino. “I get positive feedback about it every day.”

Hobby Lobby is located on Emily Drive at the old Kroger location.

Hobby Lobby’s hours are 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

