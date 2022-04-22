Advertisement

James Thomas Ingram, Sr., 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 10, 1937, in Fairmont; a son of the late William Ingram and Madeline (Spencer) Ingram. James served in the U.S. National Guard Reserve. He drove truck for WS Thomas and other companies. James is survived by his son, James Ingram, Jr. of Fairmont; his daughter, Connie S. Ingram Tano of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Steven Ingram, James T. Ingram III, Travis Ingram, Preston Ingram, and Matthew Hall; his great grandchildren, Noah Dewitt, and Catalina Ingram – Reyes; his brother, William Lowell Ingram III; his sister, Helen June Bock; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Susanne Virginia Ingram; his daughter, Janet L. Ingram; one brother Jack Ingram; two sisters, Deloris Vincent, and Mary Ellen McDowell. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

