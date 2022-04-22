Janice Carol Thompson Mitton died peacefully on April 20, 2022. She was born March 17, 1942, to the late Gerald and Helen Bice. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dawn Thompson Luzadder and her husband Paul; grandsons, Justin Luzadder and his partner Kim Weekly, Jeremy Luzadder and his fiancé Briana Robinson; step grandson, Gary Macaulay; great grandchildren, Caleb, Callie, Elijah, and Cailynn Luzadder; step great grandchildren, Marissa and Christian Macaulay; her sister, Sue Sowers and her husband Jerry; niece, Sareen Hebb and husband Kevin; great nephew, Adam and great niece, Rachel Hebb; and her personal care aide, Serena Cox. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved son, Doug Thompson; husbands, Jack Thompson and Don Mitton; and partner of many years, Paul K. Eddy. Carol’s childhood was spent in Monongah, where she graduated from Monongah High School. Bellview was her home for many years, where she was known as Mom to her children’s friends. Most recently, the Fairmont Arbors was where she called home and enjoyed the company of many friends. She worked as a waitress most of her life and also operated the ‘Bout New General Store. Carol enjoyed her family, dirt track racing with her son, quad and cycle racing with her grandsons and great grandson, and WVU Basketball and Football by faithfully cheering for “her” Mountaineers. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

