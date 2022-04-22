Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy fog rolled in this morning, thanks to clear skies, leftover moisture and cool temperatures combining to allow the fog to develop. Later today, however, a warm front will lift north and bring warm air into our region. As a result, any leftover fog burns away and, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clouds moving in from the northwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. Overall, expect a seasonably warm, nice afternoon. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with no rain in sight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Tomorrow, disturbances riding along the warm front could bring a few isolated showers to the northern counties and the mountains during the morning and afternoon. However, they won’t produce much, and most of the rain will be north of us. Besides that, skies will be partly sunny, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, above-average for late-April. The nice weather lasts into Sunday, as southerly air flow brings warm, stable air into our region, causing temperatures to reach the low-80s and keeping skies partly clear. Overall, this weekend will be nice and summer-like, so go outside if you can. Then heading into Monday, we start with clear skies and highs in the upper-70s. However, on Monday night, a cold front brings a line of rain into our region, and this line of rain will last until the afternoon hours on Tuesday. So you’ll want an umbrella during the morning commute. After the front moves east on Tuesday, a cooler air mass settles in our area, keeping temperatures in the 50s and skies partly clear. In short, today will be a cloudy but nice end to the workweek, this weekend will be summer-like, and rain showers and cool temperatures will come back next week. Have a great weekend!

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: We start with fog this morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 72.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, but barring an isolated shower, tonight will be dry and peaceful. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, tonight should be a nice one. Low: 51.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, more like June than late-April. Overall, expect a nice day. High: 84.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, expect the summer-like weather to continue. High: 84.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.