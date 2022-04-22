Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 21th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! What started out as a chilly and wet day has ended beautifully. Once the rain ended, the temperatures rose to the lower 60′s before sunset. But because we had some rain today, that will mean we will be seeing some fog in the morning. Any time after 3 am fog could be a problem for travelers. Patch, dense fog could bring the visibility down to as low as 1/8 of a mile in some spots. But look for that fog to clear by late morning. For the rest of the day, we should be seeing improving skies and temperatures near average for this time of year. For the weekend, we’re looking at some amazing weather coming. Mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will top out in the lower 80s for the northern part of our region and the mid to upper 80s for the south. As we begin the week, Monday will be another warm day, but watch for increasing clouds during the day, and overnight into Tuesday we’ll begin to get some showers that could be heavy at times. After that system moves through our temperatures area heading back down, unfortunately.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Fog developing overnight: Low 47

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 83

Sunday: Mosty sunny: High 84

