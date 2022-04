BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are attempting to identify a suspect that was allegedly involved in an assault.

The alleged assault took place in the early morning of Friday, April 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

