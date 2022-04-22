Advertisement

Mountaineers preparing all they’ll showcase in final spring practice

Gold-Blue Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday
Lyn-J Dixon catches one-handed pass in spring practice
Lyn-J Dixon catches one-handed pass in spring practice(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Gold-Blue Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, marking the end of spring practices for the Mountaineers.

The teams are split into essentially the first team defense (gold team) and first team offense (blue team) with the quarterbacks expected to take reps for both teams. Through fourteen practices at this point in the spring, it’s now about factoring in the outside noise.

“How they perform with people in the seats, you know,” offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “That’s a different feeling and for some of the guys it’s something they don’t have much experience in. I think you can get a lot out of that from a schematic standpoint.”

There is a certain element to what the team will want to showcase Saturday afternoon in order to show the development of the team, but also not give too much away too early in preparations for the fall.

“We’ll have a discussion and decide what we want to put out there, how vanilla we want to be or how much we want to show,” Harrell said. “I think that the key is hey, let’s go execute no matter what we call. Whether we throw the whole package together or we just run two plays, let’s execute those two plays at a high level or let’s execute them all at a high level.”

The spring game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Manual Moore and Amber Starkey
Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
Missing child, fugitive mother from Bridgeport found by U.S. Marshals in NY
UPDATE: Drivers identified in fatal Upshur County crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say

Latest News

University signees
Five University athletes sign to continue their athletic careers in college
Fairmont Senior baseball
Polar Bears take care of business in 10-run victory over Buckhannon-Upshur
Bridgeport baseball
Bridgeport controls contest with Liberty in six innings
Cameron Zuliani
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani