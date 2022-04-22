Mountaineers preparing all they’ll showcase in final spring practice

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Gold-Blue Spring Game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, marking the end of spring practices for the Mountaineers.

The teams are split into essentially the first team defense (gold team) and first team offense (blue team) with the quarterbacks expected to take reps for both teams. Through fourteen practices at this point in the spring, it’s now about factoring in the outside noise.

“How they perform with people in the seats, you know,” offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “That’s a different feeling and for some of the guys it’s something they don’t have much experience in. I think you can get a lot out of that from a schematic standpoint.”

There is a certain element to what the team will want to showcase Saturday afternoon in order to show the development of the team, but also not give too much away too early in preparations for the fall.

“We’ll have a discussion and decide what we want to put out there, how vanilla we want to be or how much we want to show,” Harrell said. “I think that the key is hey, let’s go execute no matter what we call. Whether we throw the whole package together or we just run two plays, let’s execute those two plays at a high level or let’s execute them all at a high level.”

The spring game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.