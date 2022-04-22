Advertisement

New director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

“Jody’s vast experience and knowledge of West Virginia and federal EMS regulations will serve him well in this important role,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad.
Joseph “Jody” Ratliff
Joseph “Jody” Ratliff(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph “Jody” Ratliff has been named director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services for the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health.

Ratliff, of Spencer, has more than 21 years of emergency medical experience and has served as the Director of EMS for the Roane County Rescue Squad, Inc. since 2019.

Prior to that, he was a Flight Paramedic, Base Educator, and Flight Training Officer with HealthNet Aeromedical Services for 11 years, and served five years as an Administrative Director with the Union Rescue Squad.

“Jody’s vast experience and knowledge of West Virginia and federal EMS regulations will serve him well in this important role,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health.

Ratliff holds a bachelor of arts degree from West Virginia State University, an associate’s degree from Marshall University Community and Technical College, and a paramedic certification from New River Community College.

He served as Aviation Boatswain Handler and Crash Salvage and Rescue in the U.S. Navy.

“Through my role with Roane County, I am very familiar with state and federal EMS standards,” said Ratliff. “I have always advocated for patient care and developing solutions for issues that might arise and look forward to making a progressive impact on the EMS community within West Virginia.” 

This appointment is effective May 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Manual Moore and Amber Starkey
Authorities searching for two escapees wanted in Taylor County
Iris Chidester (child) and Adrienne Marean
Missing child, fugitive mother from Bridgeport found by U.S. Marshals in NY
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
One dead in Upshur County after dump truck collides with car

Latest News

WVU Medicine Urgent Care’s Evansdale location has been certified by the Urgent Care Association.
WVU Medicine’s Urgent Care in Evansdale now certified by UCA
“All of the renovations that we’re doing at our parks, just like we have at North Bend, are a...
Gov. Justice celebrates completion of upgrades at North Bend State Park
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Hobby Lobby in Clarksburg is now open
Hobby Lobby in Clarksburg is now open