Polar Bears take care of business in 10-run victory over Buckhannon-Upshur

Fairmont Senior posts six runs in fourth and fifth innings to control
Fairmont Senior baseball
(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior took care of business in six innings, defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 11-1.

Evan Dennison got the ball rolling in the first inning with a two-run home run, his third homer in the matter of two days. Dennison finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The Polar Bears scored three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to pull ahead 10-1 before scoring one final run in the sixth to cement the game.

