WVU Medicine’s Urgent Care in Evansdale now certified by UCA

WVU Medicine Urgent Care’s Evansdale location has been certified by the Urgent Care Association.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Urgent Care’s Evansdale location has been certified by the Urgent Care Association.

It joins its other locations in Morgantown and Fairmont as certified centers.

The UCA is recognized as the largest, most notable trade and professional association in urgent care with more than 3,700 member centers representing urgent care clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad.

UCA’s Certified Urgent Care program recognizes urgent care centers that meet nationally standardized criteria to demonstrate their commitment to meet the scope of minimal expectations to define a qualified urgent care center.

This designation tells the public and payers that the urgent care center’s scope of practice is consistent with a set of UCA criteria defining easy access and services that allow for care of a broad spectrum of illness, injury, and disease.

“Our whole team – from providers and clinical staff to office staff – played a part in our attainment of this certification, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication on behalf of our patients,” Carmen Burrell, D.O., medical director of WVU Medicine Urgent Care, said. “While we hope people never need us for acute care, they can rest assured that they are receiving the highest quality of care possible when they do.”

WVU Medicine Urgent Care’s Evansdale location is located at 390 Birch Street, Suite B in Morgantown.

