Arlington Teen Missing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Sheriffs Office are asking for the publics help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post the missing teen is Haiden Call.

He is from the Arlington area.

Call is approximately 5′7 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hudson of the Harrison County Sheriffs Office.

You can call 304-626-4900.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.