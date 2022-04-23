Advertisement

Arlington Teen Missing

Missing Arlington Area Teen
Missing Arlington Area Teen(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Sheriffs Office are asking for the publics help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post the missing teen is Haiden Call.

He is from the Arlington area.

Call is approximately 5′7 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hudson of the Harrison County Sheriffs Office.

You can call 304-626-4900.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kacie Lauderdale and Autom Wilson
GRAPHIC: Two women accused of letting children live in deplorable conditions
Morgantown Police are attempting to identify a suspect that was allegedly involved in an assault.
Morgantown Police asking for help in identifying suspect
UPDATE: Drivers identified in fatal Upshur County crash
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Taylor County teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Latest News

West Virginia Knights of Columbus teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach at the Nathan Goff...
West Virginia Knights of Columbus teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach to help pack meals
WVU Medicine Children’s collected stuffed animals to donate to their patients.
WVU Medicine Children’s collects stuffed animals at Gold-Blue Game
Hip Hop on High Street hold Homecoming concert.
Homecoming concert for first two Hip Hop artists in the U.S. military
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast for Apr 22, 2022