Big 10 Softball Tournament

Highlights from Philip Barbour, RCB, Lincoln, Lewis County, Grafton and Preston
Big 10 Softball Tournament gets underway
Big 10 Softball Tournament gets underway
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 Softball Tournament got underway this evening.

Philip Barbour vs. RCB

Philip Barbour found their stride in the bottom of the fifth, tallying three runs. RCB’s sole run came from an RBI off Fran Alvero that brought in Alyssa Dunn.

Lincoln vs. Lewis County

Lincoln’s 2-0 victory was highlighted by a homer from Delaney Haller and and a run from Alexis Williams.

Haller pitched six and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and allowed zero runs on two hits.

Grafton vs. Preston

Preston struck first, but Grafton quickly pulled ahead, winning it 19-1.

